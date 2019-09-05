|
Mikeal Lee George
Mikeal L. George, 66, died September 1, 2019. He was born October 6, 1952 to Lyle and Charlene (Mohr) George.
He has entered his eternal home with the Savior whom he faithfully served in all areas of his life. His passion was to lead people to Christ and spend time with his family.
Mike was born and raised in Swanton, OH. He attended Swanton Schools where he was an accomplished wrestler and was a 1971 graduate of Penta Career Center. Mike was a retired Master Sergeant of the 180th Air National Guard, Avionics Technician and was later a Military Fire Chief. He was a longtime volunteer fireman and former Captain for the Neapolis Fire Dept.
After retirement he became a minister and served as Associate Minister for Neapolis Church of Christ. Most recently he served as the Senior Minister of Payne Church of Christ where he preached his last sermon on August 11, 2019. He also served as Chaplain for the Payne Fire Dept. and was actively involved in many youth churches conferences and camps.
He married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie (Eisel) 45 years ago. She survives along with children, Wendy (Chad) Kennedy, Shannon (Crissy) George, and Brandon "BJ" (Beth) George; grandchildren, Kenan, Braydon, Corissa, Ava, Brody, Liam, Simon and Akuach; siblings, Kathy (Ed) Miller, Allan (Kaylene) George, and Beth (Duke) Gurwell; mother-in-law, Verena Delauter; sister-in-law, Brenda (Dave) Keeler; brother-in-law, Brian Eisel and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter, and father-in-laws, Gerard Eisel and Duane Delauter. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St., Whitehouse, OH. Funeral Services will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Waterville Community Church, 8217 Dutch Rd., Waterville, OH. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Grand Rapids, OH.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's memory can be made to Better Way Designs, a mission that Mikeal was very passionate about that brings dignity and hope to those who have been victims of human trafficking, Mercy St. Vincent Home Away from Home, or the donor's choice. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 5, 2019