Milan Louis "Bud" Myers



Milan L. Myers, affectionately known as Bud, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones on April 23, 2020. Bud was born in Wauseon, Ohio, on March 25, 1928, to Marjorie Lou Smith and Austin G. Myers. Bud married Shirley Joy McCormick on June 25, 1955. In addition to being a loving husband, Bud was a cherished father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and a friend to many. He always welcomed everyone with a warm smile and a loving personality. Bud served as a U.S. Marine. He retired from OI after working many years in the glass industry. He was very proud of being involved in the project that created the largest telescope lens in the world. This lens is currently located at Haleakala Observatories in Maui, HI. Most importantly, Bud lived his life as a faithful disciple of Christ..



He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; children, Jana (Gary) Mossing, John Myers, Jodi (Chris) Tantari; grandchildren, Tony, Michelle, Brad (Marissa), and Alex Mossing, Devon (Kira) and Cody Tantari; great-grandchildren, Kenny Milan, Isabel and Amelia Mossing; as well as "his much younger sister," Barbara Jean Meilink.



A celebration of Bud's life will be held at LifePoint Community Church, Bowling Green, OH, on July 25 at 11 a.m. Donations may be sent to Ohio Living Hospice, 1730 S. Reynolds Rd.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store