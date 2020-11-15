1/
Milane Beausay
1934-02-24 - 2020-11-01
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Milane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Milane Beausay

Milane Beausay passed away on November 1, 2020 at age 86.

Milane was predeceased by her husband, Bill; and her siblings, Anna Neibert, Evelyn Shedlosky, Lloyd Bollinger, and Earl Bollinger. She is survived by her sister, Arlene Emmert; and her children, Sharon Blickenstaff (Dan) of Seattle WA, Bill Beausay (Denise) of Denver CO, Lisa Beausay of Columbus, Mike Beausay (Carol) of Dayton, and Jeff Beausay (Melanie) of Columbus; as well as seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Our family has chosen to celebrate Mom's life privately, but please visit www.forevermissed.com/milane-beausay for photographs, a video of Mom, memories of family and friends, and hopefully share a story of your own.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved