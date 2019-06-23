Services C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. 1629 Nebraska Ave Toledo , OH 43607 (419) 255-7682 Wake 10:00 AM First Church of God Funeral service 11:00 AM First Church of God 3016 Collingwood Blvd. Toledo , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Mildred Pack-Guy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mildred Blanche Hamilton Pack-Guy

1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Mildred Blanche Hamilton Pack-Guy



Mildred Blanche Hamilton Pack-Guy born September 20, 1925, was the seventh of fourteen children born into the loving family of Otie B. and Sadie Kate Hamilton of Red Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. While sleeping, she passed into eternal glory on June 18, 2019.



Mildred attended Windydale Elementary School in Ballard, West Virginia. She attended and graduated from Genoa Senior High Schools in Bluefield West Virginia. She worked as a live-in-maid for four years while in high school. Upon graduating from Genoa High School, she was awarded a scholarship to Bluefield State College. In I957, Mildred graduated Magna Cum Laude earning a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from West Virginia State College (University).



Mildred married two men who were the loves of her life. First was the sweetheart of her youth, Robert Thomas Pack, in 1943. To their union one child, Sherlon Patricia Pack, was born. In 1980, she married the love of her maturity, Carl S. Guy.



Mildred repeatedly stated, "I was born to be a teacher. I had great role models. My parents were visionaries. Although they were not educated, they knew the importance of being educated. They knew education was one way to have a better life." In keeping with that divine calling, Mildred moved to Toledo, Ohio where her first position was as a kindergarten teacher at Washington Elementary School. In August of 1964, she completed her Master's Degree in Administration and Supervision at the University of Toledo. She interned at East Side Central and Beverly Elementary Schools in 1965. She became an Assistant Principal at Pickett, Spencer Sharples, Spring and Lagrange Elementary Schools. She retired from the Toledo Public Schools as the Principal at Marshall Elementary School.



In later years, Mildred wrote, "As I reflect on my life, I am reminded of how greatly God has blessed me and my family. In every phase of my life I have seen God's work. Even when things were difficult, they were replaced with a double blessing from God. I promised God and my parents to always share my talents and blessings with others. I have tried to do that and God has been good to me and blessed me bountifully." As a testimony to her service to her faith in God, Mildred (loving known as Sister Guy) was a vibrant, engaging member of First Church of God for at least 50 years. She was visible, dependable and impactful until her health failed. She founded and was the first director of 4-Corners Project tutoring program offered at the church. As a member of the 50 Plus Group, she enjoyed participating in the annual "Older Saint's Mini-Convention". Sister Guy chaired the Education Committee for many years and served as Sunday School Superintendent as well as worked to coordinate Vacation Bible School. She regularly gave money each year to enable a child to attend the Annual National Youth Convention. She was a leader for the Light of the World Congregation and served as a member of the Church Official Board for several years.



Her community service included membership of the Boards of Directors of FOCUS and TUSA, organizations that provided educational enrichment for neighborhood children. She also served on the Education Committee at TUSA. A gracious, dignified and stylish lady Mildred was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority for 60 plus years. She served in numerous capacities including as an Ivy Academy Tutor, a member of the Education Committee, and the Scholarship Committee. She was President of Women's Service Institute (WSI) as well as President of the Saddlebrook Platt II, Lot 9 Condo Association and a member of Frederick Douglas Center.



Mildred loved reading books, playing cards, watching Wheel of Fortune, and spending time with her family. She and her family functioned as a team with each member supporting and encouraging the other during times of tribulation and success. Her motto was, "That's what families do!"



Mildred Pack Guy was preceded in death by her parents, 12 siblings, Robert Pack and Carl Guy. Remaining to fondly cherish her memory are her dedicated daughter, Dr. Sherlon Brown (Alolson); grandchildren Allison Kimbrough (Les), Scott Allen Brown and Tony Olson Brown; great grandchildren, Taylor Brown-Smith, Courtney Smith, Camryn Smith and Aaliyah Brown-Coleman; her sister Bessie Anderson of Institute, West Virginia; sisters-in-law Shirley Hamilton of Austell, Georgia and Margie Guy of Toledo, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Services will be 11 am Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the First Church of God, 3016 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, OH 43610, preceded by a 10 am Family Hour/Wake. Bishop Dr. Robert A. Culp, Pastor.



www.cbrownfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from June 23 to June 24, 2019