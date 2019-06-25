Resources More Obituaries for Mildred Pack Guy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mildred Blanche (Hamilton) Pack Guy

Obituary Condolences (News story) Mildred Blanche Hamilton Pack Guy, a retired school principal who volunteered at church and in the community, died June 18 in her daughter's home in Toledo. She was 93.

She suffered from kidney problems, her daughter Sherlon Brown said.



Mrs. Pack Guy, who had a master's degree in administration and supervision, retired in 1988 from Toledo Public Schools as the Marshall Elementary School principal after many years of service. She previously was assistant principal at Pickett, Spencer-Sharples, Spring, and Lagrange elementary schools.



Born and raised in West Virginia, Mrs. Pack Guy lived in Toledo from the early-1960s, when she moved here to be a kindergarten teacher at Washington Elementary School.



In Toledo, she also volunteered as a board member at Family Outreach Community United Services and Toledoans United for Social Action, where she also served on the education committee.



Additionally, she had been a volunteer leader in the Fredrick Douglass Community Association in Toledo.



Mrs. Pack Guy also served on multiple scholarship committees to help her students get money to go to college, her daughter said.



Ms. Brown, who is a retired professor at Bowling Green State University, said her mother considered teaching to be her calling in life.



"She had a strong love for children, both her own and her students, and she wanted to make sure that they knew how to maneuver through life in a positive way - academically, emotionally, psychologically, spiritually, and physically. And she went above and beyond the call of duty to do all those things," she said.



Mrs. Pack Guy was born Sept. 20, 1925 in Red Sulphur Springs, W.Va., to Otie B. and Sadie Kate Hamilton, the seventh of 14 children.



In 1945, she graduated from Genoa Senior High School in Bluefield, W.Va., where she also worked as a live-in-maid for four years while in high school.



Mrs. Pack Guy then went to Bluefield State College on a scholarship and later to what now is West Virginia State University, graduating magna cum laude in 1957 with a bachelor's degree in elementary education.



She later continued her studies at the University of Toledo, graduating in 1964 with a master's degree in administration and supervision.



In her free time, she enjoyed being with her family.



"She always told us that whatever we were going through as a family - whatever trials and tribulations or successes - we were a team," her daughter said.



Mrs. Pack Guy was a 50-year member of First Church of God on Collingwood Avenue, where she volunteered in many leadership roles and was known as Sister Guy.



Her other memberships included Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, where she served in many capacities for 60 years.



She also enjoyed reading, watching Wheel of Fortune, and playing cards.



Surviving are her daughter, Sherlon Brown; sister, Bessie Anderson; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at First Church of God, 3016 Collingwood Blvd., where funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m.



The family suggests tributes to the Scholarship Committee of First Church of God.



This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6089. Published in The Blade on June 25, 2019