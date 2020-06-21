Mildred C. Fischer "Millie" Fleeger
1926 - 2020
Mildred "Millie" C. Fischer Fleeger

Mildred (Millie) C. Fischer Fleeger born September 4, 1926 in Waterville, Ohio passed away peacefully June 16, 2020.

Millie married the love of her life Paul on September 24, 1949 and worked along side of him most of her life at Fleeger's Pro hardware which they were privileged to serve their community. They loved traveling together and made numerous lifelong friends through the hardware association. They were also lifetime members of Epiphany Lutheran Church where she was a Sunday school teacher, Chairman of Membership and Evangelism Committees and served on council. Millie considered all of the members her "family".

Millie loved and is survived by her children, Karen (Tim) Reny, Jan (Mike Save) Fleeger, Cindy (Tom) Yoder; her sister, Doreen (Dick) Storch. Her grandchildren that held a special place in her heart, Jessica (Tony) Legeza, Ryan (Chelsey) Yoder, Nick Yoder, Paul (Kendra) Reny, Justin (Christina) Yamek, Kaitlin (Ben) Ruppel. Her great-grandchildren that filled her with joy and laughter, Maycie, Veda, Kennedy, Chase, Avery, Aaron, Ellissa, Aubrey, Ayden, Jessa, Brinley, Grant, Easton and Blake.

Also survived by Suzanne Yoder, Rachel and Reagan Washer and many cherished nieces, nephews, their spouses, children, church family and friends.

Millie is preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Alma (Heiman) Fischer; her sister, Maribelle (Don) Hahn; her in-laws, Katherine (Stan) Hesselbart, Gene (Margaret) Fleeger and Walter (Lois) Fleeger.

Millie enjoyed bowling, golfing, crossword puzzles and was an avid pinochle and euchre player. She especially enjoyed her Friday night church euchre club. She loved euchre so much she asked her granddaughter to be her grandson's partner when she was gone.

A very special thanks to the Kingston Residence of Sylvania staff. Millie considered all of them her "very special family". We could never thank them enough for the extraordinary care she received.

Services for Millie will be private for the family with a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests giving a memorial donation to Epiphany Lutheran Church, 915 N. Reynolds Road, Toledo, OH 43615 and to honor our mother by always showing love of God, love and respect to family and community.

Arrangements by Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, 419-531-4424.

www.wisniewskifuneral.net



Published in The Blade from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 18, 2020
I enjoyed knowing Millie from Kingston. She always greeted me and asked about my family. She was very upbeat and a good friend to my friend, her neighbor across the hall. My deepest sympathy goes to the family on the loss of a very sweet lady.
Fran Weinblatt
