Mildred "Jean" Denton
Mildred "Jean" Denton, age 92, of Temperance, passed away September 8, 2019 at Flower Hospital. Jean was born June 16, 1927 in Findlay to Cloice and Esther (Cline) Ebert.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Karen (John) Weaver; four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dean; daughter, Deana; sister, Jane and her husband Al.
In accordance with Jean's wishes cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) to celebrate the lives of Jean and Dean.
Memorial contributions may be made to in Jean's memory.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019