Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Mildred "Jean" Denton


1927 - 2019
Mildred "Jean" Denton Obituary
Mildred "Jean" Denton

Mildred "Jean" Denton, age 92, of Temperance, passed away September 8, 2019 at Flower Hospital. Jean was born June 16, 1927 in Findlay to Cloice and Esther (Cline) Ebert.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Karen (John) Weaver; four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dean; daughter, Deana; sister, Jane and her husband Al.

In accordance with Jean's wishes cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) to celebrate the lives of Jean and Dean.

Memorial contributions may be made to in Jean's memory.

To leave a special message for Jean's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
