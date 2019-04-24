Mildred E. Carrell



Mildred E. Carrell, 82, of Maumee, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ, on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Lakes of Monclova Health Center. Mildred was born October 18, 1936 on her parents' farm near Hitchita, Oklahoma, to William and Gertrude (Hohenstein) Sparks.



Mildred graduated from Checotah (OK) High School and then earned a B.S. in Education from Oklahoma State University, where she met and married Bill Carrell.



Mildred grew up in a religious home, but it was in early adulthood that she made a commitment to follow Jesus. She enjoyed staying home with her children while they were young, and then later, she also enjoyed teaching at Waterville Christian Academy and serving as secretary at First Baptist Church of Waterville. After retirement, she and her husband were members of First Baptist Church of Perrysburg.



Mildred was a sweet-natured and caring person who cherished spending time with her family. She loved her children and grandchildren fiercely. Mildred's giving and selfless spirit will live on through them.



Mildred is survived by her husband, Bill, as well as her four children: Ron (Mary) Carrell of Columbus, Lynnadene Carrell of Toledo, Dawn (Jim) Nowaczyk of Holland, and David (Susan) Carrell of Saline, MI. She also is survived by her grandchildren: Sarah, Alisa, Olivia, Austin, Raegan, and Parker. One grandson, Jacob, preceded her in death. She also was preceded in death by two brothers, William Sparks Jr. and Robert Sparks, and two sisters, Anna Clark and Kathryn Brown. She is survived by her brother, John Sparks.



Friends and family will be received Friday, April 26, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street, Maumee (419-893-7686). A Funeral Service will be on Saturday, April 27, 2019, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery (Waterville). Donations can be sent to the First Baptist Church of Perrysburg, 590 W. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg, Ohio, where they will be shared equally with three Christian ministries that were dear to Mildred and to which she donated frequently.





Published in The Blade on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary