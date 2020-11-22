1/1
Mildred Grace Carey
1946 - 2020
Mildred Grace Carey

02/13/1946 - 11/18/2020

Mildred Grace Carey, age 74, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Manor of Perrysburg. She was born February 13, 1946 in Oregon, Ohio to Robert and Alma (Newsome) Zimmerman.

Mildred is survived by her sons, Tim, Dennis (Shelley) and Ken (Amy); honorary daughter, Julie (Mike) Smothers; grandchildren, Tyler, Madison, Peyton, Kennedy, Emily, Hailey and honorary grandchildren, Michael, Kelsey. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Thomas, son, Thomas and sisters, Betty, Vernie, Dolly.

Visitation will be held from 12:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Road, Rossford, Ohio. The funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 in the funeral home. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be given to the Parkinson Foundation of Northwest Ohio.

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
NOV
23
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
