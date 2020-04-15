Mildred H. Mates At 6:45 a.m. the morning of Friday, April 10, 2020, Mildred H. Mates passed on. What a momentous day to join Jesus. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; mother and father, Helen and Norman Kutz; and 5 of her siblings, Richard, Norma, Louis, Shirley, and Patricia. She is survived by her children, Barbara Sete, James Mates, and William Mates; along with son-in-law, Greg Sete, they will miss her but will see her again. She loved her three grandchildren, Alex Hilt, Erick Hilt, and Jason Mates; along with her great-grandchildren, Logan Anton, Ashlynn Hilt, Tavion Sambrino, Veronica Sambrino, Aliza Sambrino, Varian Hilt, and Wrynn Hilt. She was fortunate to get to visit her remaining siblings, Donna Krego, Marlene Stilner, Norman Kutz, and James Kutz. Please offer prayers and condolences for her family and thanks for her long life on earth.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020.