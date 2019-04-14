|
Mildred L (Bucher) Fahle
Mildred L. Fahle, 91, of Curtice, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at her home. Mildred was born in Toledo, Ohio, on February 12, 1928, to Ralph and Cora (Rodenberger) Poland. Preceded in death by her parents and husbands, Lawrence Bucher and Harley Fahle.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, on Monday, April 15, 2019, from 10:00 am until time of funeral service at 12:00 pm. Interment: Williston Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to First St. Mark Lutheran Church.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019