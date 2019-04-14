Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Mildred L. (Bucher) Fahle


1928 - 2019
Mildred L. (Bucher) Fahle Obituary
Mildred L (Bucher) Fahle

Mildred L. Fahle, 91, of Curtice, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at her home. Mildred was born in Toledo, Ohio, on February 12, 1928, to Ralph and Cora (Rodenberger) Poland. Preceded in death by her parents and husbands, Lawrence Bucher and Harley Fahle.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, on Monday, April 15, 2019, from 10:00 am until time of funeral service at 12:00 pm. Interment: Williston Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to First St. Mark Lutheran Church.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
