Mildred L. Lehr
Mildred "Millie" Louise Lehr, 93 years old, peacefully completed her earthly journey Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Otterbein SeniorLife, Perrysburg, Ohio.
Born in East St Louis, Illinois January 29, 1926, Millie was the final surviving child of Michael W. and Stella R. Tansey.
Employed for many years in both medical and industrial laboratories, Mildred completed her career, retiring from Master Chemical Corporation, Perrysburg, as Head of the Tech Line, in 1991.
She was a prior member of the Toledo chapter of Business and Professional Women.
Surpassing her professional career, the single accomplishment which generated the most pride for Millie was the role she played in raising eight healthy, competent and independent children.
Educated, well read, well spoken and creative, she served as both role model and inspiration and will be sadly missed by the many whose lives she touched.
In addition to parents and siblings, Millie was preceded in death by husband Victor E. Lehr and son-in-law Phillip Eckert. She is survived by children, Michael (Victoria) Lehr, Jane Eckert, Ann Holdredge, David (Amy) Lehr, Mary Lehr, Margaret (Kendra Aucker) Lehr-Devolld, Elizabeth (John) Grzecki, Matthew (Richard Walsh) Lehr; 13 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
The family remains grateful to the staff of Waterford at Levis Commons and would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the caring staff at Otterbein who did so much to provide Millie comfort in her final days.
In a final act of generosity, Mildred has donated her body to University of Toledo Medical College, with a private memorial to be arranged at a later date.
Contributions in Mildred's name may be made to a .
Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019