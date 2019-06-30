The Blade Obituaries
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
St. James Lutheran Church
4727 Sylvania Ave.
Toledo, OH
Mildred M. Kreft


1930 - 2019
Mildred M. Kreft Obituary
Mildred M. Kreft

Mildred M. Kreft, age 89, of Toledo, died peacefully on June 24, 2019. She was born April 12, 1930 in Toledo and graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1948. Mildred worked in sales at Ken's Flowers, sold Tupperware and operated a swimming pool in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she resided for more than 35 years.

She is survived by siblings, Verna (Robert) Bella and Wayne Smith; former daughter-in-law, Deborah Pizio; and her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, William; parents, Redden and Erna Smith; sons, Robert and Tom Kreft; grandson Bobby Kreft; and brothers, Larry and Marvin Smith.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. James Lutheran Church, 4727 Sylvania Ave., Toledo. Private burial will take place at Toledo Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the ().

Published in The Blade from June 30 to July 1, 2019
