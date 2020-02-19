Home

Weigel Funeral Home Llc
413 E Main St
Metamora, OH 43540
(419) 644-3601
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
413 E Main St
Metamora, OH 43540
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
413 E Main St
Metamora, OH 43540
View Map

Mildred "Sue" (Koeppe) Scheuer


1929 - 2020
Mildred "Sue" (Koeppe) Scheuer Obituary
Mildred "Sue" (nee Koeppe) Scheuer

Mildred "Sue" (nee Koeppe) Scheuer passed away on February 10, 2020, at the age of 90 years old. She was a resident at Sunset Village in Sylvania, OH. She was born November 8, 1929, in Toledo, OH, to Oscar and Marie (Kusel) Koeppe. She was a graduate of Woodward High School. Sue moved to Metamora after marrying Paul Scheuer in 1954, where she helped him farm for over 50 years. Paul preceded her in death.

She is survived by loving daughters, Linda Larison of Cincinnati, OH, Joyce (Edward) Rupley of Toledo, OH, and Sharon Scheuer of Easton, MD; and four grandchildren, John Larison, Christopher Larison, Elissa Rupley, and Katie Moon.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora. Funeral service begins at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Father Mike Dandurand from Holy Trinity Catholic Parish in Assumption, Ohio, presiding. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Assumption.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ashanti Hospice, 4020 Indian Road, Suite A, Toledo, OH 43606.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at

weigelfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade on Feb. 19, 2020
