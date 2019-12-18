Home

Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Sylvania United Church of Christ
7240 Erie St.
Sylvania, OH
Visitation
Following Services
Sylvania United Church of Christ,
7240 Erie St.
Sylvania, OH
Mildred "Millie" Williams


1924 - 2019
Mildred "Millie" Williams Obituary
Mildred "Millie" Williams

Mildred "Millie" Williams, 95, passed away December 14, 2019 at Genacross Lutheran Village at Wolf Creek. She was born August 20, 1924 to A.F. and Mabel Gross in Toledo. Millie was a graduate of Waite High School, class of '42. She was an active member of Sylvania United Church of Christ. She was the bookkeeper at Gross Automotive and Don's drive-in and was the hostess at Tavern on The Main and Hamway's on the Main in Sylvania.

Millie is survived by her son, Ron Williams; son-in-law, Michael Mavrides; granddaughter, Kara Henck; great granddaughter, Camille Henck; and great grandson, Nicholas Henck. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Williams and daughter, Gloria B. Mavrides

A memorial Services will take place at Sylvania United Church of Christ, 7240 Erie St., Sylvania, OH 43560 on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., visitation to follow service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Canine Companions for Independence at www.cci.org. Condolences for Millie's family may be expressed online at

www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 18, 2019
