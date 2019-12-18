|
Mildred "Millie" Williams
Mildred "Millie" Williams, 95, passed away December 14, 2019 at Genacross Lutheran Village at Wolf Creek. She was born August 20, 1924 to A.F. and Mabel Gross in Toledo. Millie was a graduate of Waite High School, class of '42. She was an active member of Sylvania United Church of Christ. She was the bookkeeper at Gross Automotive and Don's drive-in and was the hostess at Tavern on The Main and Hamway's on the Main in Sylvania.
Millie is survived by her son, Ron Williams; son-in-law, Michael Mavrides; granddaughter, Kara Henck; great granddaughter, Camille Henck; and great grandson, Nicholas Henck. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Williams and daughter, Gloria B. Mavrides
A memorial Services will take place at Sylvania United Church of Christ, 7240 Erie St., Sylvania, OH 43560 on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., visitation to follow service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Canine Companions for Independence at www.cci.org. Condolences for Millie's family may be expressed online at
www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 18, 2019