Mileena Jolynn Hendricks
Our sweet baby girl, Mileena Jolynn Hendricks, 7 weeks old, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. Mileena was born on March 18, 2019 in Oregon, Ohio. Although her life was so short with us, she was loved and her smile brought joy to many. She will be deeply missed by all and never forgotten.
Surviving are her parents, Joseph E. Jr. & Miranda (Henninger) Hendricks; big brother, Johnathon "J.J."; grandparents, Melissa & Craig Henninger; Shawna & Jeff Litten; Joe Sr. & Michelle Hendricks.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 3:00 pm until the time of her funeral service at 4:00pm at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon.
Published in The Blade on May 15, 2019