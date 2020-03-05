|
(News story) Millard L. Jones, Jr., a University of Toledo professor emeritus of chemical engineering who made time for door knocking, yard-sign posting, and festival-going in support of his wife's political pursuits, died Feb. 13 in his Sparks, Nev., home. he was 86.
He had been dealing with Parkinson's disease since 2006, his son, Peter Jones, said.
He and his wife, Judy Jones, lived for years in the West Toledo neighborhood of Old Orchard. As the Parkinson's worsened, they moved to East Hampton, N.Y., to be near daughter, Amy, and then to Nevada to be near their son.
Mr. Jones retired in the late 1990s from UT, where he'd been since 1966. According to the university, he oversaw the college's program in the 1970s - funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency - to train chemical and civil engineers to work in water pollution control.
His expertise in heat transfer and materials informed his research and led to consulting for Owens-Illinois Inc. and for NASA.
"I could respect him for his intellect as a professor, and I could respect the fact that he was bringing that industry experience," said Ron Fournier, who retired as a UT professor of bioengineering and chemical engineering. Mr. Fournier was a student in 1974 when he met Mr. Jones.
"He was an inspiration," Mr. Fournier said. "He was my faculty adviser, and he played a key role in my going to grad school."
International and graduate students would stop by the the Jones home, recalled his son, an associate professor at the University of Nevada, Reno, school of medicine who holds an endowed chair of medical biochemistry.
Mr. Jones advised his son to be clear about what students needed to know - even to say, "this equation will be on the exam."
"The most important thing is to get the information across," his son said. "Teaching's a skill and an art, and he really liked it."
His wife, a biochemist, said, "He was very good at explaining and talking about complicated issues."
His wife was a stay-at-home mom and volunteer until her appointment in 1980 to the Toledo Board of Education. She became president and won election to the board. She served three terms on City Council in the 1980s and returned to council in the 1990s. She later served on the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, by gubernatorial appointment. Mr. Jones was a Republican precinct committee member.
The successful couples in politics had one thing in common, Mr. Jones told The Blade in 1996: "You go about it as a team."
His wife said: "If he wasn't that supportive, I don't know if I would have pursued" political office.
He embraced the role - handing out literature or trekking door-to-door treks through heat and rain.
"He was proud as can be - and to be making a difference, as a team," his son said. "They raised us kids as a team. I didn't realize until I went to college that everyone didn't grow up that way."
He was born Aug. 14, 1933, in Bountiful, Utah, to Catherine and Millard "Pete" Jones. A 1955 graduate of Jordan High School in Draper, Utah, he worked at the Kennecott Copper mine laying track while attending the University of Utah. He received a master of chemical engineering degree and a doctorate from the University of Michigan. Afterward, he worked four years at Dow Chemical in Midland, Mich.
He'd been a member of Hampton Park Christian Church and then Epworth United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his wife, the former Judith Ann Cimildoro, whom he married in November, 1959; daughter, Amy Jones; son, Peter Jones, and two grandsons.
A memorial service is planned this spring in Salt Lake City.
The family suggests tributes to the Kindred Hospice Foundation in Reno, the Parkinson's Foundation, or the .
