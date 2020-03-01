|
Millard L. Jones, Jr. PhD
1933 ~ 2020
Long time Toledo, OH, resident Millard Lawrence Jones, Jr, 86, died of complications associated with advanced Parkinson's Disease on February 13, 2020, at his home in Sparks, NV, with family at his side.
Dr. Jones was born August 14, 1933, in Bountiful, UT, to Millard "Pete" Lawrence Jones, Sr. and Catherine Lucy Bangerter Moss Jones. His family moved to Portland, Oregon, in 1935. They returned to Bountiful, Utah in 1942. In 1947 they moved to Draper, Utah, where he attended Jordan High School, graduating in 1955. Millard worked his way through college on the track gang at Kennecott Utah copper mine, receiving his Bachelor's degree from the University of Utah in 1955. He then moved on to the University of Michigan, where he earned a fellowship and studied under the world-renowned engineer Donald L. "Daddy" Katz, and in 1961 earned his PhD in Chemical Engineering.
He worked for 4 years at the Dow Chemical Company, Strosacker Laboratory, in Midland, MI, before taking a faculty position at The University of Toledo in 1966 where he was a Professor of Chemical Engineering for 32 years. His expertise in heat transfer and materials led to professional consulting for Owens-Illinois, Inc. in Toledo, Ohio and NASA at the John Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
He is remembered as a great father and husband, coaching little league baseball and softball, taking long family camping trips each summer, family fishing on Lake Erie, and occasionally teaching experimental cooking and wine making, some of which actually worked!
He was an avid gardener throughout his life, with his home in the Old Orchard neighborhood of Toledo being a popular stop on garden tours. In addition, he was very active in local political campaigns for his wife Judy Jones and for the Lucas County Republican Party. He was an active member of Hampton Park Christian Church and later Epworth United Methodist Church.
In 2013, Millard and Judy moved to East Hampton, NY, to be near their daughter, Amy, and two grandchildren. However, as his Parkinson's progressed, they moved to Cascades of the Sierra, a senior independent living facility in Sparks, NV, when their son Peter took a position at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine.
Professor Jones is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judith A. Jones; his daughter, Amy C. Jones and her two children, Max Jones Ian and Luke Anthony Ian, and his son, Peter L. (wife Takako) Jones.
A memorial service will be planned for the spring in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Donations in memory of Millard may be sent to the Kindred Hospice Foundation, 5345 Reno Corporate Drive, Reno, NV 89511, Parkinson's Foundation or the .
