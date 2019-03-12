Home

Services
Witzler Shank/Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 473-1301
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank/Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank/Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Witzler Shank/Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
Millicent E. "Mickie" Hawk


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Millicent E. "Mickie" Hawk Obituary
Millicent "Mickie" E. Hawk

Mickie Hawk, 88, of Toledo, OH, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019 in the Goerlich Center in Sylvania. She was born December 19 1930 to Clarence and Alma Parker in Erie, PA. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Mickie loved taking care of her family and friends. She will be greatly missed. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Ronald (Marcy) Hawk, Suzan Badger, Ed (Gretchen) Hawk and Paul (Chris) Hawk; grandchildren, Robert (Jill), Sean (Debbie), Chad, Scott (Jamie), Lori (Adam), Tammy (Brian), Melissa, Kelly, Jessica and Ronald; great grandchildren, Kayla, Meghan, Taylor, Rylee, Alison, Donavin, Sydney, Brody, Chase, Marlee, Anderson, Savannah, Andrew and Wyland. She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Ronald J. Hawk; infant daughter, Carol Jean; brother, Ellsworth Parker; sister, Benighta Morano and her parents. Family and friends may visit Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM and on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 PM in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Trilby, 3219 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, OH 43613 (419-473-1301). Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the funeral home at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Goerlich Center or Hospice Center of the donor's choice. Condolences can be shared at

www.witzlershanktrilby.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
