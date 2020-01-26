|
Millie (Ludlum) Richards
Millie (Ludlum) Richards, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Vista Springs Quail Highlands in Concord Township, OH.
Millie was born August 4, 1929, in Toledo to Margaret and Wilbur Ludlum. She attended Hamilton Elementary School and graduated from Woodward High School. She was editor of the school paper, The Tattler, and was a member of the National Honor Society. She graduated from The University of Toledo with a Bachelor of Science degree. At the University she was a member of Chi Omega sorority and Sigma Mu Tau, women's biology honorary, and was on the staff of the yearbook, The Blockhouse.
A registered Medical Technologist, Millie worked in clinical laboratories at St Vincent's and Toledo Hospitals and The American Red Cross.
She returned to The University of Toledo for teacher certification and earned a Master of Education degree. She was a member of Phi Delta Kappa and Phi Lambda Theta education honorary organizations. Millie taught Anatomy & Physiology at Anthony Wayne High School and was Chairman of the Science Department and advisor to the National Honor Society.
After retiring, Millie volunteered at Toledo Hospital, took part in several book discussion groups, and was an active member of the Friends of Bedford Library.
She was married to Paul Richards for 57 years, until his passing in 2011. She and Paul enjoyed traveling throughout Europe, the Greek Islands, and many of America's national parks.
Millie is survived by daughter, Laurie Richards, of Lewis Center, OH; son, David (Ann) of Ashtabula, OH; beloved grandchildren, Melanie Richards, DVM, of Ashtabula, OH, and 1st Lt. David Richards of Ft. Benning, Ga; brother, Ned (Mary) Ludlum of Hillsboro, Oregon; cherished niece, Christine Ludlum of Great Falls, MT, and many dear friends from the Toledo area and beyond.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Susan Federman and Dr. James Bingle for their decades of kind care, along with the staffs of Sunset Communities in Toledo. We are especially grateful for the wonderful care Millie received from Grace Hospice of Northeast OH. At her request, contributions in Millie's name may be sent to Grace Hospice, 7314 Industrial Park Blvd, Mentor, OH 44060.
Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020