Milton E. Palenske
Milton E. "Milt" Palenske, 83, 0f South Toledo, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Continuing Health Care of Toledo.
Milton had his own cleaning service business for many years. He was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church. Milt overcame his disabilities and proved he could do anything. He was always willing to help anyone and had a great sense of humor. Milt had a big impact on so many people.
He was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Florence (Hagen) Palenske; brothers Donald, Carlton and Robert Palenske and nephews David and Tom Palenske. Milt is survived by his sister JoAnn McBride; his sister-in-laws; many nieces and nephews and his faithful companion Rochele Pavlik.
Visitation will be held at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, on Thursday, January 16th from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. His funeral service will begin at the funeral home on Friday at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. If you would like to make a memorial contribution in Milt's memory, please consider his church Zion Lutheran, 3360 Nebraska Ave. Toledo, Ohio 43607.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 15, 2020