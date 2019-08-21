Home

Coldren Crates Funeral Home
205 West Sandusky Street
Findlay, OH 45840
(419) 668-6149
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Sugar Ridge Cemetery
5695 SR 613
Leipsic, OH
Milton Jay Mullett


1935 - 2019
Milton Jay Mullett

Milton Jay "Hank" Mullett, 83, of Findlay, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at his home. He was born on December 8, 1935 in Toledo, OH to the late Jay and Vivian (Deck) Mullett.

On February 2, 1957, he married Gloria S. Reisser, and she survives. He is also survived by his sons, Jay Alan (Rhonda) Mullett of Findlay, and Gene C. (Lyndsey) Mullett of Columbus, OH.

Hank was a 1953 graduate of Macomber High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961 as a member of the 101st Airborne Division. Hank retired as an installer for Western Electric Company. He was a member of the AMVETS Post #21, DAV Buddy Chapter #43, Findlay Moose lodge #698, Findlay Shrine Club, F&AM Masonic Lodge #227, and the Damascus Shrine.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Sugar Ridge Cemetery, 5695 SR 613, Leipsic, OH 45856. Pastor Tom Mellott will officiate. The Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad will perform full military rites. Memorial donations may be made to the , 2211 N Oak Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60707 or to Bridge Home Health & Hospice of Findlay. Online Condolences may be left for the family at www.coldrencrates.com

Published in The Blade on Aug. 21, 2019
