Milton Lamar Roberts Sr.
Mr. Milton Lamar Roberts, Sr.

Mr. Roberts, Sr., 64, passed, Monday, June 22, 2020. He attended the Jesup W. Scott High School and was a self-employed mechanic.

He survived by mother, Cordelia Roberts; sons, Milton (Keisha) Roberts II and Lamont Coffey; daughter, Aretha Temple; 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brothers Charles (Irene), MacCarl, Dale and Oscar; sisters, Lorena and Doris Roberts and a host of family and friends.

Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Services, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 10 and 11 a.m. respectively, at the Jerusalem M. B. Church, 445 Dorr Street, Toledo, OH 43604. Dr. W. L. Perryman, Jr., Pastor and Officiant.

Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
