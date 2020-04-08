|
Minerva "Minnie" Cook
Minerva "Minnie" Cook, age 95, born and raised in Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home in McHenry, Illinois, on Friday, March 27, 2020. Minerva was born September 13, 1924, the daughter of Jabour and Elizabeth (nee Yarad) Kalell. On October 11, 1944, Minnie married Emmett Cook in Toledo. Emmett preceded Minnie in death on July 22, 1966. She never remarried.
Minnie worked for many years as Head of the Clerk of Courts in Toledo. She was an amazing cook who loved to share with her co-workers. In fact, Minnie was such a great cook that her kids never received speeding tickets…kidding, kinda'. She always enjoyed a good joke and loved to express herself, swearing frequently. Minnie worked very hard, getting up at 4:00 a.m. to be the first one in and was often the last to leave. Minnie rarely took time for herself but loved her Sunday night soaks. She used the hottest water she could stand and would emerge after an hour, red as a lobster. Minnie drank her coffee black, read the paper cover to cover, followed politics and would call us with news from the obituaries, insisting we remembered her friends, even when we didn't. She loved yelling at the TV during her programs, hoping she could change the outcome. She had a whistle that could be heard across town, which is how she called her kids home. Minnie loved long car rides and picnics, Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, and traveling whenever she had the chance. She lived a long and amazing life.
Minerva is survived by her children, Karen (Mike) Donovan of Monterey, Tennessee, Cathy (Tony) El Kallab of St. Petersburg, Florida, Jamie (Dave) Lombardi of Boulder City, Nevada, Janice (Tim Brisco) Cook of Cary, Illinois, and James Cook of Boulder City, Nevada; grandchildren, Amy (Mike) Vanderlaan, Jesse (Danielle) Goebel, Angie Schenke, Erin Barnes, Franny Lombardi, Elly Lombardi, Henry Lombardi, Kaci Brisco, and Jordan Brisco; 8 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband Emmett, Minerva was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Cook; daughter, Janet Cook; granddaughter, Wendy Cook; brothers, George, Mike and Sam "Junior" Kallil, two additional brothers, Joseph and Samuel, in a drowning accident when they were toddlers; and sister, Jenny Secord.
A Memorial Service will be held on a future date, once we can gather and celebrate her life!
Published in The Blade from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020