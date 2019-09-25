|
Minnie J. Ilconich
Minnie J. Ilconich, age 92 of Rossford, Ohio passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at her home. She was born on December 5, 1926 in Ford City, PA to John and Veronica (Paluch) Pupik. Minnie was a graduate of Rossford High School and a long time office manager for Dr. Walter Johnson and Drs. Winne and Shah. She married George Ilconich and together they raised two sons. Minnie was an active member of All Saints Catholic Church where she made significant contributions to the annual church festival, the food pantry, the rummage sales, and the Christmas "Giving Tree". She was one of the founding members of the Edward Ford Memorial in downtown Rossford. Minnie enjoyed traveling annually to Myrtle Beach with friends and to see her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend who will always be remembered for her selflessness, compassion, and strong will.
Minnie is survived by her sons, Dave (Amy) and Gary (Tiffany) Ilconich; grandchildren, Molly (Russ) Maier, Haley and Cody Ilconich; sister, Millie Bauserman. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, George Ilconich; sisters, Helen Gregor, Irene Walla, Mary Nekoranec; and her brother, John Pupik, Sr.
Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski – Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 2 – 8 PM where a recitation of the Rosary will be held at 7:30 PM in the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10 AM at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Rd., Rossford, OH where the family will greet visitors beginning at 9 AM in the church Narthex. Contributions in Minnie's memory may be directed to All Saints Catholic Church or the Autism Society of Northwest Ohio. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit:
