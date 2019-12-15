|
Minnie L. (Harp) Robinson
On December 10, 2019, Heaven gained another angel. Minnie was born on April 7th, 1944 in Gatliff, Kentucky . She will be remembered mostly for her love, compassion and devotion to her husband of nearly 60 years, Richard Robinson Sr. She also loved gardening, houseplants, her pets, and Christmas.
We will miss her delicious home cooked meals (especially biscuits and gravy). Minnie loved family and friends and she had an aura about her that would attract even strangers to strike up a conversation with her. She was beautiful inside and out.
Minnie was preceded in death by her father, John Harp; stepfather, Edward Keefe; brother, Lee Harp; son, David Robinson, and daughter, Phyllis Rodrigues.
She is survived by her mother, Edna Keefe; husband, Richard Robinson; sisters, Pat (Ray) Jagodzinski and Sharon Sharp (Colby); brother, Don Harp (Choula); son, Richard Robinson Jr; daughters, Brenda (Bob) Borer, and Renee (Jeremy) Harloff; son-in-law, Rafael Rodrigues, and daughter-in-law, Melissa Robinson, as well as 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild and loving family and friends too numerous to mention. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Promedica Hospice or Hickman Cancer Center.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019