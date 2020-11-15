Miriam BrickmanMiriam Brickman, 81, of New York, New York passed away on November 3, 2020. Miriam was born in Toledo, Ohio to Ruth and Eli Dorf on January, 25, 1939. She graduated from Scott High School in 1957.Miriam is survived by her husband, Lester Brickman and three daughters, Beth Bellman, Roma Bellman and Anna Brickman (Olivia Nelson, spouse). She is also survived by her sister, Wendie Zimmerman; her brother, Michael Dorf and her granddaughters, Mira and Lilly Brickman.Miriam was a professional and executive chef. She studied at Le Cordon Blue in Paris, France. After returning stateside she worked as an executive chef at J. Walter Thompson and Paine Weber in New York City. She eventually took her passion for food and cooking into the classroom where she worked as an instructor of culinary arts at the New School and taught students both French and Northern Italian cuisines.Miriam had an insatiable love for reading, she enjoyed traveling and had the opportunity to travel widely, she loved the opera, and most of all spending time with her family and friends. She had many dear, close, and long term friends with whom she shared deep conversation, many fabulous meals, laughter and connection. Miriam enjoyed fashion and was always impeccably dressed and accessorized. She was particularly fond of stylish hats and had a museum worthy hat collection.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo.Services and interment at Beth Shalom Cemetery were private and under the direction of the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home (419)535-5840.