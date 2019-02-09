The Blade Obituaries
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
View Map
Miriam G. (Oakes) Fansler

Miriam G. (Oakes) Fansler Obituary
Miriam G. (Oakes) Fansler

Miriam G.(Oakes) Fansler, age 96, formerly of Maumee went to heaven on February 6, 2019. She was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York and always remained a New Yorker at heart.

A dedicated mother and grandmother, Miriam is survived by her son, William (Gloria) Fansler; daughters, Susan (David) Raszka and Jody (Neal) Weiker; 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 1 great great-granddaughter; sister in-law, Arline Cornelius and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles and several siblings.

Family and friends will be received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee, OH on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 11:30 AM until the time of services at 12 Noon. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Lutheran Social Services or the . Online Condolences may be made at walkerfuneralhomes.com

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 9, 2019
