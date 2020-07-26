Miriam L. Waters
Miriam L. Waters, 95, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Kingston Residence of Sylvania, where she resided for four years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Marshall Waters.
Miriam was a 1942 graduate of Jessup Scott High School. Upon her marriage in 1946, she served as partner in her husband's business, Waters Landscaping. She was the secretary for Zion E.U.B Church for several years. More recently, she was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church for the past 29 years.
Knitting, reading, baking, and gardening were her favorite past-times, but her four grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren were her joy.
Miriam is survived by her sister, Isla Bingle, of Risingsun, Ohio; daughters, Shirley (David) Springer, Carol (Richard) Eisel; grandchildren, Julie (Jeff) Domschott, Jeffrey (Shannon) Springer, Jason (Lara) Eisel, Alison (Timothy) Clancy; and great-grandchildren, Matthew Domschott, Michael, Emma and Alexis Springer, Brogan, Wyatt, Callen and Nolan Eisel, and Colin, Megan and Tyler Clancy.
The family wishes to thank the Kingston family for their friendship and kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations in Miriam's name may be directed to Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice or to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, Ohio (419-841-2422), until the start of Scripture Service at 1:30 p.m, masks are required. Interment will be private for the family. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com
.