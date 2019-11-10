|
|
Miriam Lenore Walter Richards
Miriam W. Richards, age 95, died peacefully, surrounded by family and caregivers, Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Aspen Grove Assisted Living Residence, Lambertville, Michigan, where she had resided since 2014. Prior to moving to Michigan, she was a 44 year resident of The Village of Ottawa Hills and then a 14 year resident of Sylvania Township, Ohio.
Born in Akron, Ohio, March 13, 1924, Miriam was the only daughter of Pauline and Forest Walter, and sister of Richard (Dick) Walter.
From an early age, Miriam displayed her trademark optimism and dry sense of humor. She had the uncanny ability to be a lady one moment and a devilish tomboy the next. Seen in a dress with ribbons in her hair, if her pranks got out of hand, you could soon find her tied to a tree by her older brother. A mutual adoration lasted their adult lives.
She graduated June 6, 1942 from Buchtel High School, Akron, Ohio. After working a short while at Goodrich Tire and Rubber Company, she attended Stephens College, Columbia, Missouri and graduated May 18, 1946 with an Associate in Arts degree, specializing in the aviation program. She worked ten years for Eastern Airlines in Akron and Chicago, realizing her dream career to work in the field of aviation.
While working in Akron, she met Robert (Bob) Richards, whom she married April 28, 1951. After living in Chicago, the couple moved to Toledo, Ohio in 1955 to be at the center of Bob's five state sales territory. For 40 years, Miriam ran the sales office, allowing him to travel his territory much of each year.
A devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, relative and friend, she dedicated her life to family. With her patience, keen mind and memory, ladylike ways, and quiet but firm demeanor, she was equally adept at placating an irate customer as she was in raising daughters. Born in 1924, she was part of the Greatest Generation. During World War II, she worked at Goodrich toward the war effort, while her future husband served in the Navy. Growing up during the deprivation of the Great Depression, she never forgot her humble roots. Deeply appreciative for what she had, empathetic, compassionate, and selfless, she represented everything that is good in human character.
She cared for Bob as dementia slowly robbed him of his memory, the last dozen years of his life. She even cared for him after she had open heart surgery herself. She taught the meaning of sacrificial love, and that caring for a loved one in need is the most important thing one can do.
She was a past member of Heatherdowns Country Club, Stephens Alumnae Association, four dance clubs, Hope Lutheran Church and its altar guild.
Miriam enjoyed travel and dancing. Travels, usually in the family trailer, took her and her family to many U.S. states, Canadian provinces, and countries in Europe. Her most memorable travels though were visits to relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her best friend and soulmate of 59 1/2 years, Robert W. Richards, her beloved parents, Pauline and Forest Walter, brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Betty B. Walter, niece Donna Walter Wolford Sarvis and nephew Mike Walter, in-laws, William and Gertrude Richards, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Phyllis Richards Thomas and Raymond Starr Thomas and niece Pamela Sue Thomas Thies. She is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie (Edward) Fischer (Toledo), Cheryl Richards (Abita Springs, LA), and Carolyn (Andy) Wood (Harrisonburg, VA), four grandchildren, Andrew and Nicholas Fischer, and Samantha and Melissa Wood, and nieces and nephews and their extended families, Ed Thies, Philip Thomas, Ric (Mary) Walter, Penny (Tom) Walter Pickett, and Chris (Mike) Walter Cox.
Miriam's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Grace Hospice and all who cared for her as dementia slowly stole her from all who loved her so much. She will be buried at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery where three generations of descendants of William and Gertrude Richards are memorialized. Graveside services and interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the donor's favorite charity. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www. walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019