Miriam SzykownyMiriam Szykowny, 58, passed away November 13, 2020, at The Toledo Hospital. She was born February 1, 1962, to Terrance and Clara Mitchell in Watervliet, Michigan. Miriam and her family moved to Toledo in 1974, where she remained. She was a nurse for over 30 years at various nursing homes and healthcare establishments. Miriam was a member of Little Flower Catholic Church. She enjoyed camping, her dogs, crocheting countless baby blankets and spending time with her family.Miriam is survived by her loving husband, Alan; daughter, Naomi (Robb) Cope; son, Rusty (Emily Bugg) Szykowny; grandchildren, Alana and Keerstin Heuerman and Kaden and Bryson Decker; sister, Pamela Mitchell; father and mother in law, Robert and Rosalie Delrue. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gregory Mitchell; sister, Terry Lynne Granger and son, Robert G. Decker II.Due to COVID-19 a celebration of Miriam's life will be held at a later date. Condolences for Miriam's family may be expressed online at