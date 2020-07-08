Mitsue Goetting07/10/1927 - 03/14/2020Mitsue Kashiwagi Goetting, age 92, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on March 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sadakichi and Ume Kashiwagi; sisters, Matsue and Masae; brothers, Hatsu, Shigeru, Hitoshi and Mitsuru; and ex-husband, Walter Goetting.Mitsue was born on July 10, 1927, in Yokohama, Japan, to Sadakichi and Ume Kashiwagi. She had four brothers and four sisters who worked with their parents on the family farm. Mitsue attended school in Yokohama before going to work at a local factory. Later, she worked at the NCO Club at the U.S. Army base in Japan. There, she met her husband, Walter Goetting, and they married in 1952. In 1953, they moved to his hometown, Toledo, Ohio, where they raised their four children. Mitsue worked for many years as a server at the Commodore Perry Hotel in downtown Toledo. She was also a member of the Japanese Wives Club, a social organization for Japanese women. Known as Mickey to her friends, she enjoyed bingo, card games, gardening and traveling to Japan to visit family.Mitsue is survived by her sisters, Kine and Yaeko; children, Marvin (Renee) Goetting of Toledo, Marsha Shuba of Toledo, Melvin (Beverly) Goetting of Minford, Ohio, and Mark (Pamela) Goetting of Hebron, Kentucky; and five grandchildren, Cody, Andrew, Matthew, John and Margo Goetting.A private funeral for the family has been held.Her Family will receive friends for limited visitation and Celebration of Life Service (masks must be worn, 40 in building at a time, guest please limit your time so that others may have a chance to pay their respects and social distancing will be observed inside facilities) at the Castillo Funeral Home, 1757 Tremainsville Rd., Saturday from 3 to 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Northwestern Ohio or Mayores Senior Center.