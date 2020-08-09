Mitylene Elizabeth (Shaffer) Finken
12/12/1931 - 08/04/2020
Mitylene (Mitzie) Finken, 88, of Perrysburg, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2020 at Browning Masonic Community surrounded by her loving family. Mitylene was born December 12, 1931 in Dayton, Ohio to Harley and Vera (Roush) Shaffer. She married Dr. Randall L. Finken on Dec. 29, 1954 sharing 65 years together.
Mitylene attended Western College for Women and graduated from The Ohio State University. She was President of The Toledo Hospital Women's Auxiliary, President of the Tri-State Horse Shows Association, member of the Country Garden Club of Perrysburg and received her Master Gardener Certification from the University of Arizona. In her earlier years, she was a fashion model and organized numerous fashion shows and other fundraisers for the hospital. Mitylene's passion of raising and showing American Saddlebred horses produced many World's Champions. She was extremely proud of her daughters, Rebecca and Monica who followed her lead exhibiting their horses at major horse shows including New York's Madison Square Garden. She loved the Christmas season, loved chocolate all year long, but most of all she loved her dogs.
Along with her husband, Randall, she is survived by her daughters, Rebecca (Donald) Kudner and Monica (Christopher) Baden; grandsons, Catcher (Elise Kulik) Baden and Corey Baden; great-grandchildren, Brianna and Tyler. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Services will be private. There will be a celebration of Mitylene's life at a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, Witzler-Shank Chapel (419-874-3133). Memorial contributions may be made in Mitylene's name to the Toledo Area Humane Society or the Alzheimer's Association
, Northwest Ohio Chapter. Condolences may be made online to the family at www.witzlershank.com
