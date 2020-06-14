Mohamed "Mike" ShaheenMohamed "Mike" Shaheen passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 with his family by his side and was laid to rest on Sunday, May 24. He was 91. Born January 23, 1929 to Mohamed and Inez Shaheen in Rossmore, West Virginia, he travelled to Sultan Yacoub, Lebanon with his parents at the age of 3. When he was 19, he returned to West Virginia and shortly after enlisted in the Army. He served four years active duty and was deployed to Korea during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge from the Army he arrived in Toledo, Ohio. In 1956, he married Rudy Mae Olive, and together they raised five children: Cassim (Barb), Kamel (Sherry), Aneesa, Nazem (Robyn) and David. A hard-working man, Mike was self-employed throughout his lifetime, owning or operating numerous businesses including The Spot Café, The M&S, El-Hamrah, Casa Blanca, Tiki, and the Eastwood. Mike also owned a construction business that kept him busy in the field of design and remodeling. He was a member of Local 55 Iron Workers, he worked on the Fermi Nuclear Power Plant. He was one of the founding members of the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo and could often be found there in the kitchen helping prepare food for various dinners and functions. He was always happy when in his element – in charge of the grill - at the Mosque picnics. Mike was a past president of the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo. He was also a member of the Elks.He was extremely proud of his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They always brought a smile to his face. Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Rudy Mae; sisters, Muneera, Futha, Jamileh; and brother, Rushdey. He is survived by his children and their children, Coral, Angela, Gibran, Shadiyah (Omar), Nahdia (Josh), Amr, Neena (Eric), David Jr. (Madison) Layla, Allick (Layal). Also, left to miss their Jiddo Abu Cassim are his great-grandchildren, Hamza, Farah, Safia, Rory, Quinn, Bryce, and Leena. His brothers Haroun and William (Phyliss) Shaheen; sister-in-law, Noreida Shaheen; brothers -in-law, Jim Olive, Sammy (Kathie) Olive, many nieces and nephews. He also will be greatly missed by brother-in-law, Yussef (Judy) Olive, who was more like a son than a brother-in-law.Memorial contributions can be made to the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo, 25877 Scheider Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551. Condolences can be shared at