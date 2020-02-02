|
|
Mollie Frances Dovel Hott
Mollie Frances Hott, beloved and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother died peacefully on January 23, 2020 in Holland, Ohio at age 94. She was born in Elkton, Virginia August 8, 1925. When her Mother died shortly after her birth, she was raised by grandparents Sallie Ann and Charles Clinton Dovel. After their death she lived with family friends Ruben & Gertrude Koontz and spent many happy years in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley in Virginia. Some of her fondest memories were of the Blue Ridge Mountains, frequent visits home and driving through the Sky-Line Drive.
Mollie graduated from Stanley High School in 1944 and then moved to Washington D.C where she trained and worked for Western Union. While living in D.C. Mollie met the love of her life; an Army "Tech" Corporal John Daniel (Danny) Hott. In July 1946 they were married in Toledo, Ohio and resided in Sylvania.
In her life, Mollie also worked in sales for the W.T. Grant Co. and when the family became more independent, became quite successful selling Avon products for 41 years. Making President's Club was one of the many goals she pursued and often accomplished. Her customers soon became good friends.
Mollie, a long-time member of Olivet Lutheran Church enjoyed volunteer work throughout her life both for Olivet, the Sylvania Senior Center and the schools her children attended.
When asked, she said her greatest love was her family and her music. She sang with the "Red Birds" a senior choir that performed at many retirement complexes and nursing facilities throughout the community. This choir later became the senior choir at the Sylvania Senior Center. For years she took pleasure participating in the Sylvania Follies and enjoyed many travels, adventures and road trips with the Choir and friends.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Susan (Robert) Johnson; grandchildren, John Barton (Kristin) Vitou, Christine (George) Stratos and Jessica (Alberto) Delgado. Also, great grandchildren, Katherine, Abigale, Zari, Jada, Joshua, Moises, Janessa, Noelle, Nicholas and Penelope as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Dan and daughter, Bonnie Jean O'Connor.
The family would like to send heartfelt thanks to the staff at Spring Meadows and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their compassionate care for Mollie. Those considering an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Olivet Lutheran Church or the Sylvania Senior Center.
A celebration of Mollie's life will be held at Olivet Lutheran Church in the Spring; an announcement will be published to advise of the date and time. Arrangements by Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home. (419)531-4424.
www.wisniewskifuneral.net
Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020