C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ebenezer M. B. Church
2001 Ashland Ave
Toledo, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
3:00 PM
Ebenezer M. B. Church
2001 Ashland Ave
Toledo, OH
Mollie L. Blanton-Williams

Mollie L. Blanton-Williams Obituary
Mrs. Mollie L. Blanton-Williams

Mollie Blanton Williams transitioned to her eternal life March 3, 2020, at the Promedica Toledo Hospital. She was a beacon of light as the Police Aide at Lincoln School. She retired from the City Street Department after 26 years of service. She leaves to cherish her memories her 3 daughters, Vera (Issac) Sanders, Michelle (Rob) Odoms and Denim Williams; 7 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 4 sisters and 2 brothers. Funeral Services 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Ebenezer M. B. Church, 2001 Ashland Ave, Toledo, OH 43620, preceded by a 2 p.m. Family Hour/Wake. Pastor J. L. Jordan, Eulogist.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 11, 2020
