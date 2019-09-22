|
Molly G. (Wagener) Pfaff
Molly G. (Wagener) Pfaff age 78 of Maumee, Ohio died peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in her home. She was a 1959 graduate of Maumee High School and went on to earn her LPN license from Mercy School of Nursing. Molly was employed at Mercy Hospital from many years and was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Maumee.
Surviving are her brothers, Tom (Jacque) Wagener, Jim Wagener; sister in-law, Margie Wagener; dear friend, Jon Hahn and her fur baby, Faith Elizabeth. Also surviving is 41 nieces and nephews, 100s of great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Marcella (Pfleghaar) Wagener; her loving husband, Richard Pfaff; sister, Bernadine (Frank) Weixel, brothers, Ben (Jane) Wagener, Nick (Charlotte) Wagener, Lee (Mary Lou) Wagener, Al Wagener and sister in-law, Mary Wagener.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 104 W. Broadway from 9:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Maumee. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church Building Fund, Maumee Fire and EMS or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019