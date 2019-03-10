Molly L. Arndt



Molly (Lucas) Arndt died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 as a result of a long battle with diabetes. She was born and raised in Toledo, having grown up in the Auburndale area, and was a 1958 graduate of Central Catholic High School.



Molly received a Bachelor of Education degree from Bowling Green State University in 1962 after which she began a 30 year teaching career with Toledo Public Schools. She taught almost all grades from first through sixth. Her first assignment was the first grade class at Raymer. She then took a 13 year leave to raise her two sons, returning to teach at Sherman followed by assignments at Keyser and Beverly. She retired from teaching in 2001.



Molly enjoyed spending time and socializing with her lifelong friends.



Molly is survived by her sons, Greg and Todd (Carmen); grandsons, Mac, Lucas, and August; and brother, John (Cindy). She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mable Lucas; husband, Paul; and brother, Father Neil Lucas.



There will be a gathering on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 2-7:00pm at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. Toledo, OH 43623 (west of Corey Rd.). Memorial contributions may be made to Wildwood Metropark, 5100 W. Central Ave. Toledo, OH 43615. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.





Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019