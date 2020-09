Molly Marie GoetzMolly Marie Goetz, age 87, died September 3, 2020, at Lakes of Sylvania. She was born July 2, 1933, in Toledo to Frank and Amelia Viertlbeck. She graduated from Central Catholic High in 1952. She married William H. Goetz in 1954 and he preceded her in death on October 28, 2001.Survived by her sons, Michael and Kenneth Goetz.Services will be private for the family. Burial, Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to Promedica Hospice.