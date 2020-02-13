|
Molly May Pool
Our precious baby girl, Molly May Pool, became an Angel peacefully in her sleep on February 7, 2020. Molly's smile brought happiness and joy to everyone she touched. Molly was born November 25, 2019 in Toledo, Ohio to Justin Pool and Katlyn Randall.
Surviving, in addition to her loving parents; siblings, Zachary Pool and Ryleigh Chambers; grandparents, Brenda and Ted Kaufman, Christine and Tom Pool and Matthew Randall; aunts, Carly Kaufman, Donna Wall and Cindy DeMars; uncles, Jason (Alaina) Pool, Joey Kaufman and Matthew Randall Jr. Also surviving are 9 great grandparents and many great aunts, great uncles and cousins.
She will forever live in our hearts.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd., Toledo, Ohio, 419-475-5055. Funeral services will begin Saturday at noon in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania, Ohio.
www.urbanskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 13, 2020