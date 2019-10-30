|
Monica Collins
The world is a little less bright today and a little less kind with the passing of our beloved mother, Monica Collins (nee Jan, fka Kalbfleisch) after a long illness on October 23, 2019. Born on March 13, 1954, in Toledo, OH to Joseph and Harriet Jan, she was raised in Toledo but spent most of her adult life in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. It was there that she raised her 5 children, graduated from the University of Akron, and was a longtime employee at the Falls Catholic Credit Union. She possessed many passions and talents, the greatest of which was a love of music and a beautiful voice that helped to bless many marriages in the Catholic churches in the area, where she often sang. Monica wrote beautiful poetry, made lovely jewelry, cultivated lush gardens, and enjoyed all the gifts of nature, especially birdwatching.
Monica's nurturing spirit, however, was best expressed in the raising of five beautiful, accomplished children, all of whom survive her: Eryn Schneider (Ed), Elizabeth Kalbfleisch (Nick), John Kalbfleisch (Angie), James Kalbfleisch (Michelle) and Zakary Collins. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Lauren, Bailey, Jack, Aliya, and Jonah; as well as siblings, Sue Vanwormer, Chris Jan, Marty Jan, and Claudia Gast; and several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with her fun-loving nature and dislike of ceremony, she wished to be cremated and for everyone to have a party, celebrating being together. This celebration will be held on November 2 from 2-4 p.m. at Papa Joe's restaurant in Akron, Ohio. Please join us and share your memories of Monica with her loved ones. Memorial donations may be made in Monica's name to
Published in The Blade from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019