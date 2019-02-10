Monica L. LeBowsky



Monica L. (Rehard) LeBowsky, 66, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice Residence with her loving husband by her side. She was born December 24, 1952 in Toledo, OH to John and Rita (Szymanowski) Rehard. She married Tom J. LeBowsky on May 22, 1987.



Monica graduated from The University of Findlay with an associate degree and from Lourdes University with a Bachelor of Independent Studies of Occupational Therapy. For the past 10 years, Monica traveled as an Occupational Therapist Assistant with her husband joining her on many of her trips. She loved watching sports, especially The Cleveland Cavaliers with LeBron James, tennis matches with Roger Federer, Ohio State football and ice skating. She also enjoyed dining out. Monica was a very caring and giving person.



Monica is survived by her loving husband, Tom; mother, Rita; siblings, Randy (Barbara), Tom (Roxie), Jerry (Randi), John (Melodye), Terry (Chris), Robert (Robbie), Elizabeth, Matt (Patty); brothers-in-law, Dennis Shaw and David Switzer, and many nieces and nephews, including special niece Jennifer Switzer. She was preceded in death by her father, John A. Rehard and sister, Sue Shaw.



Visitation will be at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 Main St., Sylvania, OH on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 3pm until 8pm, where the funeral will be held Tuesday February 12, 2019 at 11am. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.



The family wishes to thank the staff of Toledo Hospital, Ebeid Hospice Residence and Pastor Kelley Ketcham.



Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider the American Occupational Therapy Association, 4720 Montgomery Lane, Suite 200, Bethesda, MD 20814 or donor's choice.



