Monica Mary Polcyn
1933 - 2020
Monica Mary Polcyn

11/03/1933 - 09/25/2020

Monica M. Polcyn, age 86 of Maumee, passed away comfortably in her home on September 25, 2020. She was born to Louis J. and Alice (Mattingly) Rauch in Newark, OH on November 3, 1933, on the family farm. She was a graduate of Mt. Carmel School of Nursing in Columbus, OH. Monica spent her career as a nurse at the Toledo Hospital until retirement. For many years during her retirement she volunteered at St. Luke's Hospital. She enjoyed walking daily with her husband, Vincent, visiting National Parks, traveling to Alaska, Hawaii, and Rome, serving her community in different capacities and was a Eucharistic Minister and a Lector in her church and also at Wolf Creek Retirement Village.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph J. Zalewski; her parents; sister, Loretta Truck of Newark, OH and brother, Joseph Rauch of Scottsdale, AZ. She is survived by her loving husband, Vincent; children, Cecelia (Gregory) Notess, Columbia Falls, MT, Cynthia (John) Mettey, Hebron, KY, Patrick S. (Julie) Zalewski, Waterville, OH, and Kathleen (Steve) Hammond, Phoenix, AZ; step-children, Lynn (Bob) Johnson, Ann Johnson, Jill (Bradley) Mull and Alan (Wendy) Polcyn; 16 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Thomas Rauch, Mesa, AZ, Ursula Lopo, Newark, OH and Rosemary (Eugene) Falck, Sharpsburg, MD.



A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 29th at St. Joan of Arc Church, 5856 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, OH, 43614, at 12:00 p.m., where the family will begin receiving guests at 10:30 a.m. Masks are required. Interment will be private. The Funeral Mass will be Live Streamed, to "Watch Live", go to the church's website at joanofarc.org



Memorials may take the form of contributions to St. Joan of Arc Church or to the Lourdes College Endowment Fund in Monica's name. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
10:30 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
SEP
29
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Joan of Arc Church
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
