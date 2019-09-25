|
Monica R. Shine
Monica R. Shine died on Tuesday September 17, 2019, at the age of 34 in North Brunswick, NJ. Monica was born in Rochester, NY, on December 6, 1984, to Steven and Annette Shine. She lived in Newark, DE for over twenty years, and later resided briefly in Washington, DC and Toledo, OH, before she moved to North Brunswick. Monica graduated with a B.A. in History from the University of Delaware, and a Master's of Library Science from Drexel University in Philadelphia. She was employed as an Information Technology Librarian for the North Brunswick Public Library for the past three years.
Monica had a bright mind, with a sparkling, artistic personality and a kind heart; she made friends easily with people from a variety of cultures and backgrounds. An avid reader since she was a toddler, her favorite book was The Great Gatsby. Monica's favorite places to enjoy life were the Jersey Shore and Grand Lake in northern Michigan.
Monica was a member of the American Library Association and volunteered for Super Storm Sandy recovery efforts and the New Jersey Special Olympics.
Predeceased by her father, Steven M. Shine, and uncle Gerald D. Dudek, she is survived by her mother Annette Dudek Shine of Toledo, her brother Andrew Shine of Washington, DC, her maternal grandparents Benny and Evelyn Dudek of Toledo, and her paternal grandparents Sue and Dick Fleming of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, as well as twelve aunts and uncles and thirteen cousins.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Hyacinth Church, 719 Evesham Ave. in Toledo. A funeral Mass will follow there at 10:00 a.m. with interment in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the New Jersey Special Olympics, sonj.org, or the North Brunswick Public Library Foundation, or any other public library. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176. Condolences may be shared at
www.sujkowski.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 25, 2019