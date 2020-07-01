Ms. Monique Lynette Mumford
Ms. Monique Lynette Mumford, age 46, passed Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Arbors of Oregon. She attended Scott High School. She is survived by sister, Tonya (Dale) Parker; brother, Robert Mumford; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family Hour/Wake at 10 a.m. with Funeral Services at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Jerusalem M. B. Church, 445 Dorr Street, Toledo, OH 43604. The family asks that anyone in attendance please wear a mask.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.