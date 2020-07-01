Monique Lynette Mumford
Ms. Monique Lynette Mumford

Ms. Monique Lynette Mumford, age 46, passed Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Arbors of Oregon. She attended Scott High School. She is survived by sister, Tonya (Dale) Parker; brother, Robert Mumford; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family Hour/Wake at 10 a.m. with Funeral Services at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Jerusalem M. B. Church, 445 Dorr Street, Toledo, OH 43604. The family asks that anyone in attendance please wear a mask.

cbrownfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Wake
10:00 AM
Jerusalem M. B. Church
JUL
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jerusalem M. B. Church
Funeral services provided by
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 30, 2020
From Tabernacle of Faith to hanging out on Hollywood, you will always be my girl R.I.P❤❤
Kesha
Friend
