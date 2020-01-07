|
Monte Roy Allan
Monte Roy Allan, 70, after a long illness passed peacefully into the hands of God on December 8, 2019. Born on August 24, 1949, to parents Charles and Lois Allan. Monte served honorably in the Navy. Some of his interests include Classic rock and country, boxing and football.
Survived by Carol, whom he considered his best friend and angel; son, Kevin Charles (Sara); grandchildren, Boxley and Parker; daughter, Christine Elizabeth Power (Hershal); grandchildren, Josilyn and Ember. Monte is also survived by his sister, Kathleen (Gary) Gatter.
Per Montes request there was not a service or memorial.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020