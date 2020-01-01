|
|
Monti Marco Capelletty
Monti Marco Cappelletty was born in Toledo, Ohio on September 1, 1965 to James and Geraldine Cappelletty. He passed away December 19, 2019 in Reedley, California, surrounded by his family. Monti moved to Chicago in 1987 after rekindling a 1st grade crush with Denise and started his 32 yr window cleaning profession. In 1992, he moved to California and soon became Co-Owner of Crown Window Cleaning. He was known for his love of the Lord, his family and playing the bass. Monti is preceded in death by his parents, James and Geraldine and two sisters, Connie and Gina Cappelletty. Monti is survived by his wife of 30 years, Denise; his children, Theresa (Milton), Victorio, Dominic, Gina; and grandchildren, Hailey and Sofia; siblings, Lori (Mark) Wyman, Rachel (Jeff) Clark, Nick (Dawn) Cappelletty, Rocco Cappelletty; mother-in-law, Darlene Malkuian. In addition to many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Facebook Live Event will be made available for public viewing at 2pm EST: "Monti Cappelletty – Celebration of Life"
Published in The Blade on Jan. 1, 2020