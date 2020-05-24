Morrison Buchanan Jr.
Morrison Buchanan Jr. passed away on May 21, 2020, at the age of 31. Buchanan leaves behind his parents, Morrison Sr. and Tammy Buchanan; along with his 6 sisters, Lenore, Angle, Iesha, Moesha, Moshantee and Moasa.
Morrison Buchanan Jr. passed away on May 21, 2020, at the age of 31. Buchanan leaves behind his parents, Morrison Sr. and Tammy Buchanan; along with his 6 sisters, Lenore, Angle, Iesha, Moesha, Moshantee and Moasa.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.