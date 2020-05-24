Or Copy this URL to Share

Morrison Buchanan Jr.



Morrison Buchanan Jr. passed away on May 21, 2020, at the age of 31. Buchanan leaves behind his parents, Morrison Sr. and Tammy Buchanan; along with his 6 sisters, Lenore, Angle, Iesha, Moesha, Moshantee and Moasa.





