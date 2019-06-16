The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Morten Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morten H. Anderson


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Morten H. Anderson Obituary
Morten H. Anderson

Morten Hans Anderson went to be with his Lord on June 11, 2019.

Morten Hans Anderson was born February 26, 1933 and grew to be a Renaissance man who could, and did, do a little of everything. From chasing renegade steers, to country line dancing, to dining with fortune 500 executives, to traveling the Alaska Highway, Mort lived each day to its fullest.

Mort received his Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Illinois in 1955. After graduating from college, he proudly served in the US Army in Italy. He was a 32nd Degree Free Mason.

Mort fathered five children while married to Loretta Beaver Anderson (d. 2007). He was a single father to his children following his divorce until his marriage to Elizabeth Carpenter in 1970. He was married to Elizabeth until her passing in 1981.

Mort received his Master's in Business Administration from the University of Toledo in 1973 and worked as a College professor from 1973-1983. In 1983 he married Gaye Glickert Kuchers and started his own management consulting firm, where he worked until retirement. After his retirement he was able to return to his lifelong love of raising and training horses on his ranch until 2013.

Mort had a brilliant mind and strong opinions. He had a generous spirit, giving to people as varied as budding artists and politicians. A teacher until the end, we were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Mort during his 86 years.

He was preceded in death by his second wife, Elizabeth Anderson, his son Steven Michael Anderson and his step-son Chris Kuchers. He is survived by his loving wife, Gaye Ann Anderson; his children, Debra Perchalski (Brian), Patricia Hammons (Mark), Veronica Abruzzo (Art), and Verna Melo (John) and step-children Matthew Kuchers (Elizabeth) and Desi Grohnke (Jeff); as well as his 19 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 2:00 pm until the Celebration of Mort's life at 4:00 pm. Memorial donations in memory of Mort can be made to the . Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now