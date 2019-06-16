Morten H. Anderson



Morten Hans Anderson went to be with his Lord on June 11, 2019.



Morten Hans Anderson was born February 26, 1933 and grew to be a Renaissance man who could, and did, do a little of everything. From chasing renegade steers, to country line dancing, to dining with fortune 500 executives, to traveling the Alaska Highway, Mort lived each day to its fullest.



Mort received his Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Illinois in 1955. After graduating from college, he proudly served in the US Army in Italy. He was a 32nd Degree Free Mason.



Mort fathered five children while married to Loretta Beaver Anderson (d. 2007). He was a single father to his children following his divorce until his marriage to Elizabeth Carpenter in 1970. He was married to Elizabeth until her passing in 1981.



Mort received his Master's in Business Administration from the University of Toledo in 1973 and worked as a College professor from 1973-1983. In 1983 he married Gaye Glickert Kuchers and started his own management consulting firm, where he worked until retirement. After his retirement he was able to return to his lifelong love of raising and training horses on his ranch until 2013.



Mort had a brilliant mind and strong opinions. He had a generous spirit, giving to people as varied as budding artists and politicians. A teacher until the end, we were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Mort during his 86 years.



He was preceded in death by his second wife, Elizabeth Anderson, his son Steven Michael Anderson and his step-son Chris Kuchers. He is survived by his loving wife, Gaye Ann Anderson; his children, Debra Perchalski (Brian), Patricia Hammons (Mark), Veronica Abruzzo (Art), and Verna Melo (John) and step-children Matthew Kuchers (Elizabeth) and Desi Grohnke (Jeff); as well as his 19 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 2:00 pm until the Celebration of Mort's life at 4:00 pm. Memorial donations in memory of Mort can be made to the .





Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019