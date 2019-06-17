Services Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM At Funeral Home Celebration of Life 4:00 PM At Funeral Home Resources More Obituaries for Morten Anderson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Morten H. Anderson

1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Morten H. Anderson, a Renaissance man who served as an influential teacher to many Northwest Ohioans, a military man, and the founder of a consulting firm that worked with Fortune 500 companies, passed away on Tuesday at Kingston Residence of Sylvania. He was 86.



The cause of death was not known. However, Mr. Anderson's body functions began failing, likely because old age, said daughter Patricia Hammons.



In 1995, Mr. Anderson retired from the management consulting firm X¯R & Associates, which he founded in 1983, and raised and trained horses on his ranch. He traveled worldwide through his consulting firm and worked with companies such as Libbey, Inc. and Johnson & Johnson. His firm taught Statistical Process Control (SPC), which is a method of manufacturing quality control, when the method was first introduced to American businesses.



After Mr. Anderson retired, X¯R & Associates closed, especially as Fortune 500 companies gained a larger grasp of SPC and other quality control methods. Mr. Anderson bought a farm in Liberty Center in 1995 and raised two horses for a decade, before relocating to Kentucky in his 70s and returning to Ohio in 2013, where he lived at Kingston Residence of Sylvania.



"He never saw himself as too old to do something," Mrs. Hammons said, referring to his love for horses.



He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1955 with a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture, before joining the U.S. Army stationed in Italy. He was also a 32nd Degree Freemason.



Returning to his hometown after military service, Mr. Anderson worked on the family farm, before purchasing and managing a feed mill in Swanton, Ohio. He later received his Master's in Business Administration from the University of Toledo in 1973 and then taught at Owens Technical College, where he received the innovation award from the National Association of Management-Marketing Educators, until 1983.



"He was well-loved during his time at Owens," his eldest daughter Debra Perchalski said. "Since his passing, I've had people reaching out to me saying, 'Your dad taught me to believe in myself.' He loved to teach people to find their own strengths."



Mr. Anderson taught Lee Powell at Owens Tech and influenced the founding of CedarCreek Church, a megachurch in Northwest Ohio with multiple locations and live broadcast services. A very religious man, he and Mr. Powell were "very close," Mrs. Perchalski said. In fact, Mr. Anderson is credited as "the man who led Mr. Powell to Christ," said Mrs. Hammons.



His was a lifelong teacher beyond the classroom.



"He taught his kids self-reliance; he taught us independence," Mrs. Perchalski said. "After his retirement, he'd take these little fillies and colts and get them used to human interaction and noise. He would teach them through patience and love. He was a teacher through and through."



He was born February 26, 1933 to Hans Morten Anderson and Hattie M. Lange and grew up in Elgin, Illinois. Mr. Anderson married Loretta Beaver Anderson in 1956 and fathered five children. They later divorced.



"Our dad was our hero," Mrs. Hammons said. "...He raised us on his own for four to six years."



Mr. Anderson married his second wife, Elizabeth Anderson, in 1970 until her passing 1981. At the time of marriage, she had four children of her own, and Mr. Anderson and Elizabeth Anderson collectively raised nine children over the course of their marriage. She was also featured in The Blade for earning her Master's while raising nine children.



In 1983, Mr. Anderson placed a dating ad in The Blade, and his eventual third wife Gaye Ann Anderson, who had three children of her own, responded. The two began to correspond via writing and got married after six weeks.



"He was a unique, awesome man," Mrs. Perchalski said. "He was someone who could run his own consulting firm while mom [Elizabeth Anderson] earned her master's as they raised so many kids well."



He is preceded in death by his first two wives, Loretta Anderson and Elizabeth Anderson; his son, Steven Michael Anderson; and step-son, Chris Kuchers. Surviving are his loving wife, Gaye Ann Anderson; his daughters, Debra Perchalski, Patricia Hammons, Veronica Abruzzo, and Verna Melo; stepson, Matthew Kuchers; stepdaughter, Desi Grohnke; 19 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.



Services will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Walker Funeral Home, Sylvania Township. Family suggests donations in his memory to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kan.



This is a news story by Allison Chen. Contact her at [email protected] or 419-724-6065. Published in The Blade on June 17, 2019